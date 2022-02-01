W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for W. P. Carey in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.