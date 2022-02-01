Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($180.90) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.36 ($183.55).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €128.15 ($143.99) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €141.31 and a 200-day moving average of €144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($196.35).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

