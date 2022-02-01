Wagerr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,276.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.75 or 0.00587156 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 231,203,935 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

