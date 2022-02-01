Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 61,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

