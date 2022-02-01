Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 160.75 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £123.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.43. Warpaint London has a one year low of GBX 86.08 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.23).

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

