Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 758,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,939 shares of company stock worth $8,463,645 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.