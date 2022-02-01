Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,753 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.51. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.