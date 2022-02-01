Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 595,420 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,420 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Exagen worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exagen by 127.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exagen by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XGN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.