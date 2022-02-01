Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. Waters also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.75-$12.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $320.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.