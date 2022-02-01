Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.86. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

