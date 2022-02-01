Wedbush Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $10.85 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $936.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $940.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,028.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $895.25. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

