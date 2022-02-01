Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2022 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.50.

1/12/2022 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

1/11/2022 – First Watch Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

12/28/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

12/15/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 3,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,531,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

