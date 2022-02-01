Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 421,000 Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the second quarter worth $228,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 79,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWAC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

