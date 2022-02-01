Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.45 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

