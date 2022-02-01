Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Data Knights Acquisition were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKDCA. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 173,704 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKDCA stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

