Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Holdings Lifted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 129.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177,776 shares during the quarter. Welbilt accounts for approximately 0.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.22% of Welbilt worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBT. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 129.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 2,787.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $27,918,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 12,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,165. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.