Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $87.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.10.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $86.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.