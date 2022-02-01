Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $330.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $285.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,858 shares of company stock worth $125,552,184 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

