Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $174.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

TT traded down $7.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.42 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Amundi bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

