Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $176,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSE:WIW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 3,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

