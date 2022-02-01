Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $138,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

WHR traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,955. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

