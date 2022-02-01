Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.15

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 1935299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52. Insiders purchased a total of 79,010 shares of company stock worth $580,528 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

