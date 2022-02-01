WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.