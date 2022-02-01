WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
