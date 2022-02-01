Wing One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.23 or 0.07176575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,513.87 or 0.99774201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

