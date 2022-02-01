Wing (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

