WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. 6,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

