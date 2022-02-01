Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $269.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

