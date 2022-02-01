Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $936,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,525,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,383 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

