Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,623 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.