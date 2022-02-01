Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 616,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,952,000 after purchasing an additional 458,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.