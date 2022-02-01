Woodcoin Trading 70.5% Higher Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $736,998.41 and $2,825.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,466.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.99 or 0.07180266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00296179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00742196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010059 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00068772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00375662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00237502 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

