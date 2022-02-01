Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Shares of WWD opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.