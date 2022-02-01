Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of WWD opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

