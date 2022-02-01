World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

