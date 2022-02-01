WOWswap Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.59 or 0.00019740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $66,842.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.67 or 0.07163835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.27 or 1.00142477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053773 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

