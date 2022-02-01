WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.47) to GBX 1,475 ($19.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.53) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) target price on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.00).

WPP opened at GBX 1,151.50 ($15.48) on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 762.90 ($10.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,125.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,040.18.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

