WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 256,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WPP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. 121,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. WPP has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $82.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WPP by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WPP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

