WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $29.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in WW International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WW International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WW International by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,909. The company has a market capitalization of $888.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

