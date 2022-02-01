Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Down 3%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.34. 10,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 267,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

