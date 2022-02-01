XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000.

XPAXU stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. XPAC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

