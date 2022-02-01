Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 1,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

