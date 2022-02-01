Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report sales of $80.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.35 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $42.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 569,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

