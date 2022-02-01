Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.04). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

AGEN opened at $2.76 on Friday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 819,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

