Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.56. 861,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,763. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $114.50 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.