Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Earnings of $9.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report earnings of $9.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.70 and the lowest is $5.25. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,453.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.33 on Friday. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.38.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,510,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

