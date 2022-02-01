Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 1,807,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

