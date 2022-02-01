Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 2,143,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.11.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

