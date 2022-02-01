Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.26. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after purchasing an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $83.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.