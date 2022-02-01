Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.51. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $134.54 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $318,421.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,794 shares of company stock worth $1,843,591 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.