Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce sales of $671.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.27 million and the lowest is $667.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

