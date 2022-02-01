Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce sales of $162.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.52 million and the highest is $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

